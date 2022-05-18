Lizzo Is Getting Her Own HBO Max Documentary

A documentary about Lizzo is officially in the works, and honestly, it’s “About Damn Time.” The singer announced the news on Wednesday (May 18) at the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront presentation at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, and revealed that HBO Max will be taking on the yet-to-be titled project, which is set to arrive this fall.

An official press release about the forthcoming documentary says the film will explore “the journey of a trailblazing superstar who has become the movement the world desperately needed just by being herself. The HBO Max documentary shares the inspirational story behind her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise with an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love and international stardom.”

Lizzo expressed her excitement at getting to share her road to stardom with her fans, as well as the gratitude that she feels for being able to tell her story with the help of HBO Max. “Growing up I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started. I’m so excited I get to share and relive my journey with my fans and HBO Max,” she said in a statement. “From ‘Cuz I Love You’ to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album Special, y’all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process. It takes 10 years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going.”

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max added, “To get the chance to work with someone we have admired and adored for so long is a dream come true. Lizzo’s formidable talent has entertained and inspired millions, and we are ecstatic to help share her incredible journey.”

The untitled documentary is just one of the many things that Lizzo has on the horizon for 2022. She is set to release Special on July 15, and will be going on a North American tour to support the album starting on Sept. 23. The documentary also will also be the second streaming release for Lizzo this year, as it arrives several months after Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which premiered on March 25 via Prime Video.