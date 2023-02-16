×
‘Little Mermaid’ Teaser Gives First Look at Melissa McCarthy as Ursula

Fans also got a glimpse of Flounder and Prince Eric in the new clip.

Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid
Melissa McCarthy in "The Little Mermaid" Courtesy Photo

We’re just three months away from the long-awaited release of The Little Mermaid live-action remake, and on Wednesday (Feb. 15), Disney unveiled a new teaser.

In the 30-second clip, Halle Bailey is seen singing “Part of Your World” as Ariel, before a few scenes quickly flash on the screen and we get a glimpse of the mermaid’s pal Flounder (voiced by Jacob Tremblay) and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric. At the end of the teaser, a villainous cackle is heard before Melissa McCarthy appears as the devious Ursula, with tentacles covering the bottom half of her face.

In November, the Chloe x Halle star revealed that the most “touching” part of playing the iconic Ariel was getting to see the reaction little girls had to her performance of “Part of Your World” when it initially was released in September.

“It just makes me cry,” she shared. “The fact that all these little Black and Brown babies are going to be able to feel like they’re being represented is really special to me. I know that if I had that when I was younger, it would have changed a whole lot for me and my perspective on who I am as an individual.”

The Little Mermaid live action remake, which will feature four original songs in addition to the classic hits, will be released on May 26, 2023. Watch the new teaser below.

