Lionel Richie Jokes His Stamina Has Gone From ‘All Night Long’ to a ‘Fierce 15 Minutes’

Lionel Richie may be 73 years old but he can still go “All Night Long”…well, kinda.

On Tuesday (March 28), the singer-songwriter stopped by The View with his fellow American Idol judges, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer joked about his Grammy-nominated 1983 hit after host Sara Haines brought up the track’s looming 40th anniversary. “I have to really, really say to you: when I wrote ‘All Night Long,’ it was truly all night long. Now my ‘All Night Long’ is down to a fierce 15 minutes. But don’t worry about it, we’ll talk about that later.”

“Is this show live? Is this show live?” a wide-eyed Perry asked over the hosts’ laughter before offering her co-star a handshake and adding, “15 minutes? That’s long, bud!”(Richie also got an uncertain congratulations from Bryan.)

Richie then leaned further into the joke, quipping, “And don’t you forget that, all right?” before Perry jumped into loudly add, “As long as it’s not four times a night, you know, seven days a week!”

Bedroom jokes aside, the trio of judges also opened up about the newest season of Idol, with Richie explaining that they’re never looking for “just another singer” during the audition rounds of the show. “We’re looking for characters, we’re looking for people who have unique qualities,” he continued. “Originality. For example, it’s not karaoke. We’re looking for, what’s the unique thing you have?”

American Idol is currently airing Sunday and Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC. Watch the entire interview below.