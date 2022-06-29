Lily Meola Lives Her ‘Daydream’ With Tearjerking – And Golden Buzzer-Winning – ‘AGT’ Audition

Golden buzzers are the stuff dreams are made of. Or daydreams, as is the case for Lily Meola.



The 27-year-old singer and songwriter performed an original song on America’s Got Talent, a number that would draw tears from a stone.



“Daydreams” has evolved over the years, Meola explained at the top, a song written at a time when things were going great, when a music industry path lay out in front of her.



“Then my life flipped upside down,” she recounted. Her mom was diagnosed with cancer, Meola became her fulltime caregiver, and lost her label deal during that difficult time. Sadly, her mom didn’t make it, though Meola is grateful for the extra time she had.



“I’m just trying to make her proud, and continue to live my daydream,” she explained.



In that moment, everyone in the room was living her daydream. As the song climaxed, the audience rose to its feet. Some wiped away tears, including AGT judges.

“I think your mother was watching you tonight,” Sofia Vergara said.



“There is something special about you,” Simon Cowell remarked, his voice wobbly with emotion. “I’m sure those memories came flooding back to you during that audition.”



Heidi Klum turned her own tears into a downpour of golden glitter, as she stepped up and pumped the golden buzzer.



Watch below.