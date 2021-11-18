Lil Nas X Brings A Dramatic Love Triangle to ‘Maury’: Watch

Lil Nas X‘s hilariously dramatic love triangle from his “That’s What I Want” video has made its way to daytime television. On Wednesday (Nov. 17), the 22-year-old appeared on The Maury Show for an episode titled “LEAVE YOUR WIFE FOR ME TODAY…THAT’S WHAT I WANT!” where he continued the plot of his video in the hopes of forming a true relationship with Yai — his fellow football team player turned lover — without Yai’s wife, Ashley, in the picture.

“Montero and Yai are football teammates who quickly became lovers,” the episode’s official synopsis reads. “Montero was shocked to discover soon after that Yai was married with a child. Now, Montero is here to tell Yai’s wife, Ashley, about their secret love affair. Maury will get the answers they need. Will Montero get exactly what he wants?”

Though Montero initially failed to confront Yai after learning he was a married man, the rapper took to the popular daytime show to convince Yai to leave Ashley and be with him instead. “I feel like a damn fool,” he said in a prerecorded segment before the drama ensued. “He’s been lying to me since the day we met. He never told me about his wife, Ashley, and don’t even get me started on that damn baby. I have a big heart, and I want somebody who loves me. How can he love me and Ashley at the same time?”

After egging on the crowd, Maury brings out Ashley so Montero can deliver the news that he’s been having a love affair with Yai. The two clash, and after Yai comes out, so do the secrets: Ashley hasn’t been honest about Yai being the father of her 4-year-old son, Noah, Yai has been seeing more people than just Montero and Ashley during their love triangle, and as a commenter pointed out, Montero never revealed who was the father while he was pregnant leading up to the release of his debut album of the same name. Montero hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and included two Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow.

Watch the drama unfold on The Maury Show below.