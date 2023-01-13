Lil Dicky’s ‘Dave’ Returning With All-Star Season 3 Featuring Rick Ross, Demi Lovato, Usher, MGK

Lil Dicky is gearing up for the third season of his FXX comedy Dave and, once again, he’s got a boatload of guest stars on tap to help tell the tale of the striving rapper with crippling writer’s block whose career is a series of unfortunate incidents.

According to Deadline, at this year’s Television Critic’s Association gathering, comedian/rapper Dicky (born Dave Burd), unlocked the A-list names that will join him on the upcoming season, which will include Demi Lovato, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Usher, Rick Ross, Don Cheadle, Killer Mike, Travis Barker and more. “That’s just a fraction and the fraction I haven’t named, will blow you away,” Burd reportedly told TCA attendees on Thursday (Jan. 12).

The show’s co-creator, Jeff Schaffer, noted that the series’ signature drop-ins from famous faces is all part of the warped reality narrative of Dave’s eternally about-to-take-off career and the skewering of celebrity culture. “On Dave, People like playing funhouse versions of themselves or play with their public perception – a real plus for them,” he said. “Everyone from Lin-Manuel Miranda playing a passive aggressive a–hole. People want to come and have fun.”

The upcoming season premieres on FXX on April 5 at 10 p.m. ET (and streams the next day on Hulu), with the first two episodes chronicling Dave headlining his first tour, on which he and his crew — rapper GaTa (“GaTa”), Andrew Santino (“Mike”), Taylor Misiak (“Ally”), Travis Bennett (“Elz”) and Christine Ko (“Emma”) — learn a few things about the country, and each other.

Earlier this month, GaTa hyped up the new season, tweeting, “Season 3 will be the best TV SHOW of the Year! This tweet will age well and gracefully. I promise y’all.” On Thursday, Dicky was equally effusive, tweeting, “Season 3 starts April 5th…third time’s the charm – most rapping, most funny, most cinematic, most romantic, most definitely the most exciting season ever!!!!!!”