Lil Baby Declares Himself ‘Living Proof’ in First Trailer for ‘Untrapped’: Watch

The documentary will hit Prime Video later this summer.

Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby
Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby - Official Trailer | Prime Video Courtesy Photo

Amazon’s Prime Video unveiled the first look at its upcoming documentary Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby on Wednesday (July 13).

Lil Baby already cemented himself as a super important part of his generation,” Drake says from the confessional chair to introduce the clip. “He’s putting distance between himself and other people. He just continued to evolve. This guy’s the truth.”

From there, the artist otherwise known as Dominique Armani Jones recounts his own journey from convicted felon to Grammy-winning star on the rise, admitting, “I never wanted to be a rapper; I was already young and turnt in the streets … But after I got locked up again, my perspective changed.

Lil Baby

“America has a system in place,” he continues, “and it’s designed for us to fail. It’s a trap. I couldn’t go back to prison. I became an artist with something to say. With people to stand for … I’m living proof.”

Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby

Lil Baby Documentary 'Untrapped' to Stream Exclusively on Amazon's Prime Video

Out Aug. 26 exclusively on the streaming platform, the documentary’s official description promises to tell the story of Lil Baby’s “meteoric rise from the West Atlanta streets to the top of the Billboard charts with his roles as devoted father, son, community philanthropist and powerful voice in the fight for racial justice.”

Last month, the “Right On” rapper was named songwriter of the year at the 2022 ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards, just weeks after Untrapped made its world premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Festival.

This October, he’s slated to serve as a headliner for Atlanta’s ONE Musicfest alongside the likes of Jazmine Sullivan, Rick Ross, and Tems, while Ashanti and Ja Rule, City Girls, Gucci Mane and Ms. Lauryn Hill will help round out the packed roster.

Watch the trailer for Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby below.

