Lil Baby Gets Mistaken for ‘Little Babies’ in New ‘SNL’ Promo

Michael B. Jordan is taking over Saturday Night Live for his hosting debut this weekend (Jan. 28), with Lil Baby taking the stage as musical guest.

However, in a new promo for the episode, SNL favorite Heidi Gardner was a bit confused when the Black Panther actor introduced the rapper. “What? No way! Where? I love little babies,” Gardner shouted, before Lil Baby cleared up the misinterpretation.

Explore Explore Lil Baby See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“You see how that could be confusing?” the comedian asks the rapper in response.

In another cut, Gardner asks Jordan to be her Valentine, as the holiday of love is coming up in a few weeks. When the SAG Award winner took too long to make his decision, Lil Baby quickly offered to be the SNL cast member’s valentine. “You snooze, you lose,” Gardner tells Jordan.

Saturday Night Live airs every Saturday live on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. For those without cable, the broadcast will also stream on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, which you can sign up for at the link here. Having a Peacock account also gives fans on demand access to previous SNL episodes as well.

Watch the new series of promos below.