A Lewis Capaldi Documentary Is Coming to Netflix: ‘Pretty Terrified for Everyone to See This’

Lewis Capaldi is coming to a screen near you. The “Before You Go” singer is the latest musician to team up with Netflix for a documentary. Titled Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now, the project will go behind the scenes with the star in the midst of his career success.

Capaldi shared the news on Thursday (March 9) in a video of himself dressed in costumes from some of the streaming platform’s biggest shows — Bridgerton, Squid Game, Tiger King, Orange Is the New Black, Money Heist and Wednesday — before donning a gray hoodie to tell fans the news of the forthcoming release.

“I made a NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY!!! it’s called ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ and comes out on April 5th!” the Grammy nominee captioned the video. “Pretty terrified for everyone to see this if I’m quite honest, but I’m so so proud of it.” Capaldi also reposted the news to his Instagram Story, adding, “As if this is actually happening. So buzzing, @netflix @netflixuk x.”

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now will highlight the Scottish singer returning to his roots and reconnecting with friends and family. The press releases teases that the project will follow him “at a pivotal moment in his career,” including his return to Scotland and his parents house to begin work on upcoming album Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent, and grappling with matching the success of his 2019 debut, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent (which peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard 200).

Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent will be released on May 19 via EMI.

See Capaldi’s announcement below.