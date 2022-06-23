Leslie Jordan Initially Thought Lady Gaga Was an Extra on ‘American Horror Story’: ‘I Didn’t Know Who She Was’

Lady Gaga might be one of the most famous pop stars in the world, but actor Leslie Jordan needed an introduction when the pair started filming American Horror Story: Roanoke in 2016. During Jordan’s Wednesday (June 22) appearance on the Trailblazers Radio show, he confessed that when he was first introduced to Gaga — under her real name, Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta — he did not recognize her right away, and initially thought she was an extra.

“The first day, I showed up and there was a girl standing there and they said, ‘Leslie, have you met Stefani?’ And I thought she was maybe an extra. I didn’t know who she was,” Jordan said. “She’s so tiny, a little wisp of a thing, and I went over and they said, ‘Have you met Stefani?’ And I said, ‘No. Nice to meet you, welcome on board.’”

He continued, “They could tell I didn’t know … They go, ‘Leslie, that’s Gaga.’ I go, ‘Nuh-uh.’ They said, ‘Yes, it’s Gaga.’ And she was just adorable.”

Gaga and Jordan both played recurring characters on Roanoke. Gaga — who also starred on American Horror Story: Hotel in 2015-16 — took on the role of the seductive forest-dwelling witch Scathach, while Jordan played both Cricket Marlowe (a famous medium helping to find someone’s lost daughter) and Ashley Gilbert (an actor who plays Marlowe in a movie). Jordan and Gaga shared a scene in Roanoke when Scathach cuts him with a knife.

In the time since Gaga did American Horror Story: Roanoke, she appeared in A Star Is Born, House of Gucci and is currently in talks to play Harley Quinn in Joker 2 alongside Joaquin Phoenix.