×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Leslie Jordan Initially Thought Lady Gaga Was an Extra on ‘American Horror Story’: ‘I Didn’t Know Who She Was’

Gaga took on the role of the seductive forest-dwelling witch named Scathach on 'AHS: Roanoke.'

Lady Gaga, American Horror Story: Roanoke
Lady Gaga in "American Horror Story: Roanoke" Prashant Gupta/FX

Lady Gaga might be one of the most famous pop stars in the world, but actor Leslie Jordan needed an introduction when the pair started filming American Horror Story: Roanoke in 2016. During Jordan’s Wednesday (June 22) appearance on the Trailblazers Radio show, he confessed that when he was first introduced to Gaga — under her real name, Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta — he did not recognize her right away, and initially thought she was an extra.

Related

Chris Daughtry

Chris Daughtry Opens Up About Guilt Over His Mom & Stepdaughter's Deaths: 'I Tend to Beat Myself Up…

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Lady Gaga

Leslie Jordan

See latest videos, charts and news

“The first day, I showed up and there was a girl standing there and they said, ‘Leslie, have you met Stefani?’ And I thought she was maybe an extra. I didn’t know who she was,” Jordan said. “She’s so tiny, a little wisp of a thing, and I went over and they said, ‘Have you met Stefani?’ And I said, ‘No. Nice to meet you, welcome on board.’”

He continued, “They could tell I didn’t know … They go, ‘Leslie, that’s Gaga.’ I go, ‘Nuh-uh.’ They said, ‘Yes, it’s Gaga.’ And she was just adorable.”

Gaga and Jordan both played recurring characters on Roanoke. Gaga — who also starred on American Horror Story: Hotel in 2015-16 — took on the role of the seductive forest-dwelling witch Scathach, while Jordan played both Cricket Marlowe (a famous medium helping to find someone’s lost daughter) and Ashley Gilbert (an actor who plays Marlowe in a movie). Jordan and Gaga shared a scene in Roanoke when Scathach cuts him with a knife.

In the time since Gaga did American Horror Story: Roanoke, she appeared in A Star Is Born, House of Gucci and is currently in talks to play Harley Quinn in Joker 2 alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad