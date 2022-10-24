From ‘Will & Grace’ to ‘American Horror Story,’ What’s Your Favorite Leslie Jordan Role? Vote Now

Leslie Jordan tragically died Monday (Oct. 24) in a car accident in Los Angeles. As generations of fans mourn the 67-year-old star, we’re looking back at his career and want to know which of Jordan’s many roles is your favorite.

The actor first made a name for himself in the mid-’90s sitcom Hearts Afire, in which he played Lonnie Garr opposite John Ritter, Markie Post and Billy Bob Thornton. The political satire ran for three seasons on CBS, and six years later he gained a whole new audience playing Beverley Leslie — Karen Walker’s hilarious gay rival — on Will & Grace.

In between that classic sitcom’s original airing and 2017 revival, Jordan was also enlisted by Ryan Murphy to enter the universe of American Horror Story, ultimately appearing in three different seasons of the popular anthology series. He debuted in AHS: Coven playing Quentin Fleming, a flamboyant member of the Witches Council who was eventually (spoiler alert!) murdered by Frances Conroy’s Balenciaga-loving Myrtle Snow.

Three seasons later, Jordan was cast on AHS: Roanoke in the dual roles of both medium Cricket Marlowe and re-enactor Ashley Gilbert, putting him in a cast that also included Lady Gaga as a special guest star. His final role in Murphy’s spooky anthology was in AHS: 1984 as the assistant to Leslie Grossman’s Camp Redwood owner Margaret Booth.

Of course, Jordan was perhaps most memorable as himself, providing cheer and entertainment to the world throughout the 2020 pandemic, when his Instagram following grew to more than 5 million people thanks to his heartwarming videos and cultural commentary.

Vote for your favorite Leslie Jordan role below.