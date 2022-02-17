Charli XCX, LCD Soundsystem & Rosalía Announced as ‘Saturday Night Live’ Musical Guests

LCD Soundsystem, Charli XCX and Rosalía will be performing on NBC’s Saturday Night Live for its next three shows.

Next Saturday, on Feb. 26, Emmy-winning comedian John Mulaney will return to host the late-night sketch comedy series for his fifth time, with LCD Soundsystem as the musical guest.

Moon Knight actor Oscar Isaac will make his hosting debut on March 5, when Charli XCX will finally get to perform at Studio 8H after canceling her performance in December due to the surge of Omicron COVID-19 cases. The hyper-pop singer, who recently released her Rina Sawayama collaboration “Beg for You,” will release her new album Crash on March 18.

The Batman actress Zoë Kravitz will host SNL for the first time on the March 12-dated episode, while Rosalía will perform on the show for the first time as a main act. She previously accompanied Bad Bunny during their romantic performance of “La Noche de Anoche” a year ago in February 2021. The Grammy-winning Spanish singer, who recently released her single “SAOKO,” will drop her highly anticipated album MOTOMAMI on March 18, the same day as Charli’s.

In addition to the live broadcast, SNL will stream the remainder of season 47 on Peacock. The show airs at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Saturdays.

See the official SNL announcement below.