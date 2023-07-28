Latto Makes Her Acting Debut in ‘Grown-ish’: Watch

Latto is officially bringing some big energy to the small screen. The 24-year-old rapper made her acting debut in a new episode of the final season of Grown-ish, playing a wine sales representative named Sloane alongside a number of other musical guest stars.

Fans can get a taste of Latto’s character in a clip from episode five of the Black-ish spinoff’s sixth season, which airs on Freeform every Wednesday. Smoldering in a red-orange blazer and skirt, the “Big Energy” artist brings a case of wines for Doug (Diggy Simmons) to try and takes her opportunity to flirt with him.

“You can’t rush fine wine…or fine women,” she tells him with a sly smile.

Originally focused on Yara Shahidi’s character Zoey Johnson, Grown-ish now centers around her little brother Junior, played by Marcus Scribner, as he navigates college life at his big sister’s alma mater. Latto is in good company this season, with Kelly Rowland, Lil Yachty, NLE Choppa, Anderson .Paak and Omarion all billed as guests on the show’s cast list.

In other Latto news, the Grammy nominee just scored her first ever Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit this week with “Seven,” a collaboration with BTS’ Jung Kook. The month prior, she found major chart success with her “Put It On Da Floor Again” remix featuring Cardi B.

Latto’s still fresh off her best female hip-hop artist win at this year’s BET Awards. And in March, she was crowned with Billboard‘s Powerhouse award at the 2023 Women in Music ceremony.

Watch Latto in Grown-ish above.