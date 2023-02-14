See Lady Gaga’s First Photo in Costume in ‘Joker’ Sequel

It looks like Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker is getting a love story in Joker: Folie à Deux, the upcoming sequel to the 2019 DC film.

Late Tuesday (Feb. 14), Todd Phillips — who directs and writes the Joker films — shared a close-up photo on his Instagram of Phoenix face-to-face with Lady Gaga‘s character, widely believed (but not yet confirmed) to be Harley Quinn. Gaga holds Phoenix’s face in her hands, her eyes open wildly, with evidence on both of their red-paint-smeared faces that they’ve just kissed.

“Happy Valentines Day.,” Phillips captioned the unorthodoxly romantic image.

The pop star/actress confirmed her starring role in the Joker sequel back in August by posting a teaser clip on her Instagram, featuring Phoenix and Gaga’s silhouettes dancing together to the song “Cheek to Cheek,” which Gaga famously covered alongside Tony Bennett.

Folie à Deux, which is currently in production, will also star Zazie Beetz, who returns as Sophie, as well as new castmembers Catherine Keener and Brendan Gleeson in yet-unknown roles.

Lady Gaga is nominated for her fourth Oscar at the upcoming ceremony on March 12, nabbing a best original song nod for co-writing the Top Gun: Maverick power ballad “Hold My Hand.” “Thank you so much to the Academy for nominating my song ‘Hold My Hand’ for an Oscar this year!” Gaga wrote on Instagram last month after nominations were revealed. “Writing this song for the film Top Gun: Maverick was a deep and powerful experience that I will never forget. So grateful for the magic of music and cinema. Love you my co-writer @bloodpop I’m on set filming now big love to little monsters!”

Joker: Folie à Deux is slated to open Oct. 4, 2024.