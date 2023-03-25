Lady Gaga Gives First Look at Harley Quinn Costume in ‘Joker’ Sequel Set Photos

Lady Gaga was spotted rocking a Harley Quinn outfit while filming scenes for the upcoming Joker sequel.

On Saturday (March 26), the 36-year-old actress and pop star was photographed in full costume and makeup while filming scenes in New York City for filmmaker Tod Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux, the follow-up to his Oscar-winning 2019 movie starring Joaquin Phoenix.

In the set photos, Gaga is surrounded by a large crowd while being escorted down court building steps by Gotham City police officers. Her outfit included a red coat, white blouse with black diamonds, and a short black skirt. Onlookers are seen holding signs with messages like “Free Joker” and “Joker Marry Me.”

Although it has not yet been confirmed, Gaga is widely believed to be portraying DC character Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel.

On Feb. 14, Phillips shared a close-up photo on his Instagram of Phoenix face-to-face with Gaga‘s character. In the snapshot, Gaga holds Phoenix’s face in her hands, her eyes open wildly, with evidence on both of their red-paint-smeared faces that they’ve just kissed.

The pop star and actress confirmed her starring role in the Joker sequel in August 2022 by posting a teaser clip on her Instagram, featuring Phoenix and Gaga’s silhouettes dancing together to the song “Cheek to Cheek,” which Gaga famously covered alongside Tony Bennett.

Folie à Deux, which is currently in production, will also star Zazie Beetz, who returns as Sophie, as well as new castmembers Catherine Keener and Brendan Gleeson in yet-unknown roles.

Joker: Folie à Deux is slated to open Oct. 4, 2024.