Lady Gaga Confirms She Will Star in ‘Joker’ Sequel Alongside Joaquin Phoenix

Lady Gaga‘s got a lot going on right now — but being in the midst of her long-awaited world tour isn’t stopping her from sharing some big news in her acting career.

Gaga posted a teaser clip Thursday (Aug. 4) confirming her starring role in the upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux, a sequel to the 2019 film Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix. In the clip, we see silhouettes of Phoenix and Gaga’s yet-to-be-announced character dancing together to the song “Cheek to Cheek,” which Gaga famously covered alongside Tony Bennett.

Explore Explore Lady Gaga See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

While little else has been revealed regarding Gaga’s character in the upcoming movie, the online consensus is that the singer will be transforming into Harley Quinn, the merry murderer and romantic counterpart to the Joker. Other rumors surrounding the film suggest that it won’t simply be a follow-up to the acclaimed 2019 flick — sources told The Hollywood Reporter back in June that the sequel would be a musical.

Director Todd Phillips has been tight-lipped about the sequel, first revealing only the title of the sequel back in June, alongside an image of Phoenix reading through the script.

In the meantime, Gaga is currently on her tour with The Chromatica Ball, which kicked off in July in Düsseldorf, Germany. The tour has already proved to be a commerical hit for the singer, raking in over $80 million in gross ticket sales. While 90% of the tour has officially sold out, fans can still get any remaining tickets on Gaga’s website.

Joker: Folie à Deux will arrive on Oct. 4, 2024. Check out the cheeky teaser below: