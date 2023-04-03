Lady Gaga Looks Super Creepy on the ‘Joker’ Set

Even for someone nicknamed Mother Monster, it’s still shocking to see how creepy Lady Gaga looks in her Folie à Deux makeup.

A batch of new photos from the Joker sequel’s recent shoot in New York City emerged over the weekend, featuring the pop star in full hair and makeup as Harley Quinn. Complete with smeared red lipstick painted over a crazed smile, along with a psychotic glint in her eye complemented by black diamond-shaped eye shadow, Gaga’s look could be described as something along the lines of “demented clown chic.”

Also part of Gaga’s costume for the project are a black-and-white checkered shirt, a pinstripe blazer with red lining, and a pair of ripped black tights. Filming alongside her on an outdoor Bronx staircase, made famous by the first Joker, was Joaquin Phoenix, who plays the movie’s titular character. He, too, was captured in clownish makeup — his character’s signature look — and a disheveled blazer as the two co-stars filmed a dynamic scene together.

Gaga and Phoenix were spotted not only by camera crews, but also by fans, with one onlooker revealing on Twitter that the “Rain on Me” musician’s character does a full-on musical performance on the steps as a fleet of police officers descends upon her.

The new pics of Gaga on set come about a week after the Grammy winner was photographed filming another scene elsewhere in New York City. In those photos, she wears the same outfit as she does in the new Bronx staircase snaps, save for a bright red jacket in place of the blazer.

The production is rumored to be a musical, with Phoenix’s Joker meeting his partner and crime and love interest, Gaga’s Harley Quinn, in Arkham Asylum. Joker: Folie à Deux is set to arrive in theaters Oct. 4, 2024.

See the new photo of Lady Gaga looking creepy in costume on set of Joker below: