Lady Gaga Dazzled In Floor-Length Sequin Gown at ‘House of Gucci’ L.A. Premiere

Lady Gaga makes her return to the big screen with the theatrical release of House of Gucci on Nov. 24, but the star continues to dazzle off-screen with her stunning high fashion red carpet looks. At the Los Angeles premiere for the film on Thursday night (Nov. 18), the Chromatica singer made her appearance at the event in a dazzling, silver sequined gown by Valentino — a move inspired by her own Italian heritage.

“For this, in particular, I wanted to wear Italian designers. My family is Italian, and I wanted to celebrate all the Italian designers that I love, and there’s so many more so I had to make some choices, but thank you to Valentino for this beautiful dress,” the singer told Entertainment Tonight.

Gaga spoke about playing Patrizia Gucci in an interview with ITV News, published ahead of the premiere, and revealed that it’s incredibly unlikely that she’ll ever want to meet her. “I do not wish to collude with Patrizia Gucci. I think she wants to drive a famous narrative of herself as a notorious killer and a woman that advised Gucci, and I think what she did is wrong,” the 35-year-old said. “I think she deeply regrets it. If anything, I extend my heart to her daughters.”

The multi-hyphenate’s recent album, Chromatica, was a commercial success. The album secured the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart in June 2020, while its lead single, “Rain On Me” featuring Ariana Grande, charted at No. 1 on the Hot 100.