‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Director Shares New Pic of Lady Gaga in Costume as Filming Wraps

Director Todd Phillips celebrated the last day of filming Joker: Folie à Deux on Wednesday (April 5) with a new look at Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

In the photo, the superstar is on display as the Batman baddie, wearing her hair in a disheveled platinum bob with a black lapeled jacket and frilly tulle top. But it’s her makeup that signals Mother Monster’s transformation into the alter ego of Dr. Harleen Quinzel — a lived-in red lip and smeared black smoky eye creating a sinister nod to the villain’s clown-inspired aesthetic. (A second picture in the slideshow shows off Joaquin Phoenix’s return to his full Joker getup.)

“That’s a wrap,” Phillips captioned the Instagram post. “Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together.”

Fans flocked to the comments section to express their excitement for the musical sequel, which is currently scheduled to hit theaters on Oct. 4, 2024, courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures. “Can’t wait to see, it will be LEGENDARYYYYY,” one Instagram user wrote. Another commented, “My question now is HOW ARE WE ALL GOING TO WAIT 546 MORE DAYS FOR THE RELEASE?”

During the filming process, Gaga was spotted multiple times while shooting scenes on the streets of New York City, including a walk down the steps of a court building while being escorted by Gotham City police officers during a musical number in full, menacing clown makeup.

Check out Gaga in Phillips’ photos from the set of Joker: Folie à Deux below.