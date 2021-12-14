Lady Gaga Reveals She ‘Absolutely’ Took Bradley Cooper’s Advice for ‘House of Gucci’ Role

Lady Gaga‘s friendship with Bradley Cooper is still going strong. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly‘s The Awardist podcast on Monday (Dec. 13), the superstar opened up about how the A-lister’s support ultimately led her to her current starring role in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci.

“Bradley Cooper believed in me for the role of Ally Maine in A Star Is Born, and the way that he empowered me to take helm of that character … it really was the success of our artistic collaboration, I think, that landed me where I am now,” Gaga said during the phone interview.

“Absolutely,” she added when asked if she had consulted her one-time co-star and director before tackling the part of Patrizia Gucci. “You know, I’ve confided in Bradley for years, and I’ve always appreciated his support and his advice, his thoughts on my future endeavors.”

For her role in the drama, the pop star has already picked up a Golden Globe nomination for best actress in a motion picture, drama and recently won the New York Film Critics Circle award for best actress for playing Patrizia. House of Gucci is in theaters nationwide now.

Meanwhile, Gaga is also a frontrunner at the upcoming Grammy Awards for her sophomore collaborative album with Tony Bennett, Love for Sale. The duo earned nods for record of the year, album of the year, best pop duo/group performance, best traditional pop vocal album and best music video.

Additionally, the singer’s latest solo LP, Dawn of Chromatica: The Remix Album, returned to the top of the Dance/Electronic Albums chart dated Dec. 4 following its physical CD release.