Kurt Cobain Was the Inspiration for Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne, ‘The Batman’ Director Says

Bruce Wayne by way of Kurt Cobain? According to a new interview, the newest Batman on the block is taking a page from the late Nirvana frontman.

“When I write, I listen to music, and as I was writing the first act, I put on Nirvana’s ‘Something in the Way,'” The Batman director Matt Reeves revealed to Empire on Saturday (Dec. 18). “That’s when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we’ve seen before, there’s another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse. So I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant’s Last Days, and the idea of this fictionalized version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor.”

Robert Pattinson will step into the cowl as the latest big-screen iteration of the Caped Crusader when the film premieres in theaters on March 4, and Reeves said the Twilight star was the perfect actor for the job. “In that movie you could really feel his vulnerability and desperation, but you could also feel his power,” the director added. “I thought that was a great mix. He’s also got that Kurt Cobain thing, where he looks like a rock star, but you also feel like he could be a recluse.”

As fans remember, an orchestral take on Nirvana’s “Something in the Way” also soundtracked the upcoming superhero film’s first trailer when it dropped way back in August 2020.

The Batman is also set to star Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and more.

Check out new images of Pattinson as Batman, and revisit the film’s trailer below.