Kristen Cruz Shows Off Her Incredible Pipes With ‘Nothing Breaks Like a Heart’ Cover on ‘AGT’

The teen found her groove with confidence, blending blues rock with country tones.

Kristen Cruz
Kristen Cruz Picasa

Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus’ “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” is the type of song that needs a special, work-hardened voice, one that can hit high notes.

It’s also the type of song that can go horribly wrong.

Kristen Cruz has that special voice, which she showcased in a performance Tuesday night (Sept. 6) on America’s Got Talent.

The 19-year-old found her groove with confidence, blending blues rock with country tones, hitting an assortment of high notes (though the very last moment might cause her to miss some sleep).

The teen singer has no trouble proving her talent. She’s a TikTok phenom with more than 4.5 million followers and and her clips, many of which capture her singing while mixing drinks, and have notched a staggering 1.8 billion views.

When she started her AGT journey, with a cover of “I See Red” by Everybody Loves An Outlaw, the Irving, Texas native had 2.2 million followers.

Not everyone was happy with Cruz’s latest rendition.

Simon Cowell later claimed she almost has a “great country voice” but “chose the wrong song.”

Heidi Klum dismissed the acerbic Brit, declaring her “ferocious.” Sofia Vergara added, “Kristen, I am so happy for you that you got out of your comfort zone of TikTok and decided that ‘AGT’ was the next step for you, because that was the right thing for you.”

The season 17 Grand Final is looming, and this week’s performers are competing for a spot. Only two will make it through, nine will be sent packing.

Watch Cruz’s performance below.

 

