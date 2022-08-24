Kim Petras Makes Guest Appearance in ‘Los Espookys’ Season 2 Trailer

Fans have been waiting three years for the return of HBO’s acclaimed series Los Espookys, and the season two trailer was officially released on Wednesday (Aug. 24) featuring some familiar faces.

The Spanish and English-language comedy follows “a group of friends who turn their love for horror into a peculiar business, providing horror to those who need it, in a dreamy Latin American country where the strange and eerie are just part of daily life,” according to HBO’s website.

The new trailer finds Renaldo (Bernardo Velasco), haunted a beauty pageant queen’s ghost, while Úrsula (Cassandra Ciangherotti) takes on the political status quo. Úrsula’s sister Tati (Ana Fabrega) navigates life as a newlywed and Renaldo’s best friend, Andrés (Julio Torres) is in the wake of battling his (actual) inner demons. Uncle Tico (Fred Armisen) also makes an appearance in the trailer, searching for his next steps after his valet career is derailed.

Kim Petras appears in her TV debut as the bombshell Secretary of State, Kimberly Reynolds, who is introduced by emerging out of a limousine in a floral bralette and pink skirt suit, holding a massive stick of Toblerone chocolate.

The best way to watch Los Espookys is to sign up for HBO Max. The streaming service has expanded to two subscription tiers: ad-supported and commercial free. The platform also introduced a free tier last year which only allows you to watch certain episodes. HBO Max’s paid subscriptions start at $9.99 ($99.99 a year) for ad-supported streaming, or $14.99 a month ($149.99 a year) to watch ad free.

Watch the trailer below. Los Espookys season two premieres on September 16 on HBO and HBO Max.