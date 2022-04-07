Kim Kardashian Slept Through Kourtney’s Practice Vegas Wedding, Found Out in Family Group Text

The Kardashian clan geared up for the upcoming debut of their new Hulu series by dropping by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (April 6) to dish on Kourtney’s surprise “practice” Las Vegas wedding earlier this week as well as the super-sweet Valentine’s Day gift Pete Davidson gave Kim.

“I was sleeping,” Kim said when Kimmel asked if the rest of the K’s knew that their oldest sibling Kourtney was going to the Elvis chapel for an unofficial trial run at matrimony with fiancé Travis Barker. “I was on FaceTime,” Khloé added, while momager Kris said she and Khloé knew it was going to go down.

How did Kim finally find out? On the Kardashian fam group chat, of course. “She put it in the group chat,” Kim said of her sister, who was on hand along with younger sib Kendall; worth noting, both Kendall and Kourtney said they often mute the group chat because, honestly, “it’s a lot” sometimes. In fact, Khloé called the chat “vicious and crazy” and said any reality show producer worth their salt would “love” to get their hands on it.

But back to Kim, she explained that she was just as surprised as the rest of us. “Like, ‘Oh, hey guys, by the way… I got married last night! And I woke up to like, a million texts!,” she said of how she found out. Kourtney uploaded a series of pics from the “I Do” drill on Wednesday, showing the happy couple in their dress leathers at the One Love Wedding Chapel, where an Elvis impersonator was on hand for the 2 a.m. ceremony.

The couple are not legally married because they did not have a valid license, which Kourtney told Kimmel they simply could not track down at that early morning hour.”It’s not called ‘fake married.’ There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour,” she told Kimmel. “We asked like five times, ‘What do we have to do to make this happen?’ It was 2 a.m., and they were like, ‘It opens at 8 o’clock.'”

So, they just did it anyway, because, as Kourtney explained, “it’s what’s in the heart” that matters. In keeping with that theme, Kimmel gift the happy couple their first official wedding registry item: a set of fine china featuring pictures of them open-mouth tongue kissing and canoodling on the beach.

Kim also revealed during the appearance that Davidson surprised her on V-Day this year with a super-sentimental gift that harkens all the way back to their meet cute back in October of last year. She said that their Aladdin-themed bit on SNL was the first time they kissed and that in February he gave her a memento from that precious moment.

“Actually, for Valentine’s Day he got me the rug and the whole outfits and the little genie lamp,” Kim said. “So I do own the rug.” To prove Pete’s good boyfriend bona fides, Kimmel then told the rest of the K’s that his crew had to haul in a “huge bouquet of flowers that Pete sent here” to commemorate their appearance on the show. “Does that make the other boyfriends look bad?” Kimmel asked.

Kendall wasn’t aware of Pete’s generous gift until Kimmel told her, but she wasn’t mad at boyfriend NBA player Devin Booker not stepping up his floral game. In fact, she revealed, she watches every one of the Phoenix Suns shooting guard’s games unless she has other engagements, typically watching him, say, eliminate the L.A. Lakers from playoff contention on her phone wherever she is. “I’ve always been a fan of basketball,” she said, recalling that she and Khloé used to go to games as kids.

As the only single K-sis at the moment, Khloé said, “it’s good to take a breather [from dating] too. I think we don’t need to rush it. If something’s meant to be it will be.” The sisters also played a game where they tried to guess iconic quotes from Keeping Up With the Kardashians as read by random people at an L.A. farmer’s market.

The Kardashians will debut on Hulu on April 14.

Watch the Kardashians on Kimmel below.