Kim Kardashian Promises to Explore Pete Davidson Love Story, Kanye Divorce on Hulu Series: ‘I Definitely Explain It’

Less than a year after leaving TV, the Kardashian clan are prepping a return to our streams with their upcoming Hulu reality show, The Kardashians. And, as usual, their latest venture will give us a carefully curated, expertly edited look at their personal lives. The good news for Kardashia-nauts is that brightest planet, Kim Kardashian, promised in an interview with Variety that she will finally open up about her love story with SNL star Pete Davidson.

The bad news? For now, anyway, the lanky funnyman will not co-star in the family’s TV adventure. “I have not filmed with him,” Kardashian said in one of the first public comments she’s made about her boyfriend of several months and his feelings about being zapped into the family’s TV orbit. “And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

And though Kim’s ex-husband Ye (the artist formerly known as Kanye West) appeared sparingly on E!‘s 20-season Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Skims founder promised that even though Pete won’t appear on camera in season one of the new series she will definitely give viewers insight into their love affair. She told Variety that she will describe “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know. I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.”

After being declared officially single on March 2 in the midst of her divorce from West, Kardashian dropped her ex’s surname from her official Twitter and Instagram accounts last week. Shortly after Kardashian’s hosting gig on SNL in October, she and Davidson began dating in the midst of Kim’s divorce from West. In the months since, West has repeatedly trolled Davidson by creating a derogatory nickname for him (“Skete”) and releasing two videos for his song “Eazy” in which he appears to kidnap, bury and assault claymation and animated characters that resemble the comedian.

While Kardashian has not spoken about her divorce in public that much, she also promised that the topic will be covered in the Hulu series and that Kanye filmed some scenes for the first season and that he’s part of a major arc in the debut episode. “Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy,” she said of her high-profile relationship with Yeezy. “But I do believe in handling it all privately. I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately. I don’t think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show. That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good.”

Kardashian said she is “always really respectful” of what the couple’s four children see on TV about them and that the bottom line is “we’re always a family. We always will have a love and respect for each other. And even if there’s moments where it might not seem like that, there are so many moments that are super positive. I do think it’s important for people to see that things aren’t perfect all the time, but that they can get better.”

One famous plus one who does appear primed to climb aboard the Kardashian fame bus is Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who has already been featured in some of the promo clips for the series thanks to his engagement to oldest K sis, Kourtney.

After 20 seasons on E!, the Kardashians — Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kris Jenner, Kendall and Kylie Jenner — will reboot their TV franchise on Hulu on April 14. Variety reported that Hulu will host two seasons of the new show comprised of 40 episodes, with the family also signing up for some unnamed future projects.

Watch the trailer for the show below.