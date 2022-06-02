Kim Kardashian Says Pete Davidson’s Humor Is ‘Like, Fourth on My List’ of Favorite Things About Him

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.

Kim Kardashian is smitten in the latest episode of Hulu‘s The Kardashians, which premiered Thursday (June 2). At this point in the season, her relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson is blossoming, and everyone from the show’s producers to Kim’s sisters want to know all the details.

“You feel like you never have to be perfect at all times,” Kourtney says to Kim about her easygoing relationship with Davidson, and the Skims founder goes on to share a sweet story that proved just how low-key and thoughtful the 28-year-old New York native is.

“I had this big pimple on my nose and I kept on complaining about this pimple,” she recalled. “One thing that we seriously have in common is we’re obsessed with skincare and dermatologists and, literally, beauty products. I fell asleep at 8:30, I was so tired. I woke up in the morning with dried pimple medicine on my nose. He put it on for me in my sleep because he knew. He knew that I really needed it to go away.”

“Pete has got to be literally the best human being I’ve ever met,” Kim tells the camera of her new boyfriend. “The best heart. People always say, ‘Oh, he’s so funny and [the relationship] has to do with how funny he is.’ That’s, like, fourth on my list on why I like him. He always wants the best for people, can handle anything, always does it with grace. He’s really, really thoughtful and humble and genuine. I would say the best word to describe Pete is genuine.”

Kim also shared details about how her relationship with Davidson began, stemming from her SNL hosting gig, during which she kissed the comedian and felt the “vibe” in an Aladdin-themed skit. “Pete does not come to my afterparty, and everyone was at my afterparty,” she shared. “He does not give me the time of day. So, a few days later, I called the producer of SNL and was like, ‘Hey, do you have Pete’s number?’ and they were like, ‘Yeah.’ I text him, and I wasn’t even thinking like, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking, like, I heard about this BDE, need to get out there. I just need to jump-start my – [laughs] I was just basically DTF.”

The fact that Kim wanted Davidson’s number was a surprise to everyone, even Megan Fox, whose fiancé Machine Gun Kelly is best friends with the King of Staten Island star. “After we got together, and it was a thing, Megan Fox texted me and was like, ‘Is this sh– for real?’” Kim recalled, noting that Fox said Pete “asked me for your number months ago, and I was like ‘Dude, you have a better shot of, like, me and MGK getting eaten by crocodiles than you ever getting her number. It’s never going to happen. Do not ask us.'”

Watch the full episode of The Kardashians episode 8 on Hulu here. According to a preview for episode 9, which is set to air on June 9, fans will see Kim learn about Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe.