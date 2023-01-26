North & Saint West Are Making Their Movie Debuts With Mom Kim Kardashian

Paw-some news! Kim Kardashian is joining the cast of Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie along with her two eldest children, North and Saint West.

Paramount Pictures unveiled the cast of the animated sequel to 2021’s Paw Patrol: The Movie — which also includes Kristen Bell, Christian Convery, McKenna Grace, Lil Rel Howery, James Marsden, Serena Williams, Taraji P. Henson, Marsai Martin and Ron Pardo — in an Instagram post on Wednesday (Jan. 25). “Who’s ready for another PAWsome adventure on the big screen?” the studio captioned the post before revealing the film’s Oct. 13 theatrical release date.

North and Saint weren’t included in the big announcement, but the two elementary schoolers are listed among the cast on the movie’s official IMDb page. While the reality star will reprise her role as Delores the poodle, E! News reports that North will voice a character and Saint’s role will be a “cameo” of some sort.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie will serve as the first major movie roles for both North and Saint, though the siblings are, of course, more than used to be in front of the cameras on their famous family’s two reality shows, Hulu’s The Kardashians and its E! ancestor Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Just after the Thanksgiving holiday, Kardashian finally settled her divorce from the kids’ father, Kanye West, nearly two years after she first filed to dissolve the marriage in early 2021. And earlier this month, she hopped on TikTok with North to dance it out to Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” — a rather surprising song choice given the Skims co-founder and Kanye’s rather rocky history with the pop superstar.

Check out the announcement of Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie below.