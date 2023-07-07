Here’s Why Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Are Fighting About Andrea Bocelli

The ongoing tension between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian continued to bubble over on the newest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, when Kim expressed frustration over her sister’s wedding choices.

Explore Explore Andrea Bocelli See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

On Thursday’s episode (July 6), the two attempt to figure out the tension surrounding Kim’s Dolce & Gabbana partnership with the same fashion house that designed Kourtney’s wedding.

Kourtney claimed that she chose D&G for her wedding because it “felt really authentic to me,” but Kim went on the defensive for the ongoing conversation on who copied who, calling out similarities between Kourt’s wedding to Travis Barker and her own 2014 nuptials to Kanye West.

“I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy?” Kim tells the camera. “Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli.”

She continued, “You stole my f—ing wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I’m copying her dolce vida lifestyle? Okay.”

Watch the scene below, and catch up on season three of The Kardashians, which is streaming exclusively on Hulu.