Here’s Why Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Are Fighting About Andrea Bocelli

From a Bocelli performance to having a destination wedding in Italy, Kim thinks Kourtney took ideas from her 2014 marriage to Kanye West.

Kourtney Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in Brooklyn, N.Y. Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx

The ongoing tension between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian continued to bubble over on the newest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, when Kim expressed frustration over her sister’s wedding choices.

On Thursday’s episode (July 6), the two attempt to figure out the tension surrounding Kim’s Dolce & Gabbana partnership with the same fashion house that designed Kourtney’s wedding.

Kourtney claimed that she chose D&G for her wedding because it “felt really authentic to me,” but Kim went on the defensive for the ongoing conversation on who copied who, calling out similarities between Kourt’s wedding to Travis Barker and her own 2014 nuptials to Kanye West.

“I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy?” Kim tells the camera. “Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli.”

She continued, “You stole my f—ing wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I’m copying her dolce vida lifestyle? Okay.”

Watch the scene below, and catch up on season three of The Kardashians, which is streaming exclusively on Hulu.

