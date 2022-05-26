Kim Kardashian Hears That Kanye West Talks ‘Mad Sh–‘ About Her in a New Song on ‘Kardashians’ Episode

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The premiere season of Hulu‘s The Kardashians has been documenting Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s tumultuous relationship since the former filed for divorce in February 2021.

In the latest episode, which aired Thursday (May 26), Kim is sitting at home with her sisters Khloe, Kourtney and Kendall, plus her mother Kris, her mom’s boyfriend Corey Gamble and Kourtney’s fiancé Travis Barker. Kris leans over the table to show Kim a message from an unnamed “friend,” to which the Skims founder shares that she received the same text.

“Very classy,” Kim says sarcastically, before reading out a portion of the text message: “Kanye is coming out with a new rap song.”

Though much of the conversation seems to be edited to maintain privacy over the difficult subject, Kim shares with her family that the early warning of the song’s release “means he’s talking mad sh– about me and probably saying whatever.”

Khloe is visibly frustrated at the news, telling her sister to take the high road. “Most men are not trashing the mother of their kids like that publicly,” she says. “We don’t have to sit here and throw stones back. We take it on the chin.”

Kris agrees, adding that Kim has “done nothing but be great to [Kanye].”

“I will never stoop [to his level],” Kim concludes. “I will never stop being me. All I can do is control how I react to something. I can’t control how he treats me or how he has always treated you guys.”

She adds: “For once in my life, I feel strong. I’m not going to let anyone treat you guys a way or myself.”

While the family did not explicitly share which of Ye’s songs they are referring to, the rapper’s verse on Future‘s “Keep It Burnin” is widely believed to be about events involving his estranged wife. “Rubbin’ on your a– but your mouth is the issue,” he raps in the song.

Watch the full episode of The Kardashians episode 7 on Hulu here. According to a preview for episode 8, which is set to air on June 2, will delve into the blossoming relationship between Kim Kardashian and SNL alum Pete Davidson.