Kim Kardashian Claims Kanye West Started Rumor She Cheated With Drake

"I don't want to engage in a public feud with him," she said of her ex on The Kardashians season premiere.

Kim Kardashian speaks onstage at the 2023 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2023 in New York City. Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME

Kim Kardashian is speaking out about one of her conflicts with Kanye West — this time about a rumor she had an affair with Drake during their marriage.

In the season three premiere of The Kardashians, which premiered Thursday morning (May 25), the Skims mogul sits down with Kris Jenner to vent about what she referred to as her ex-husband’s constant “shenanigans” — including leaking their private text conversations on social media, publicly bashing her mom and more.

“And the one that was supposed to protect me, and still does interviews saying they will be my ‘forever protector,’ is the one that is hurting me the most,” she says. “He was the one that started a rumor that said I was hooking up with Drake, having an affair our whole marriage. He accused me of that publicly … I really can’t wrap my head around how he thinks he is a protector.”

In a separate confessional, Kardashian goes on to reveal that Ye often asked her for final approval over what she says about him on the hit Hulu show, creating a glaring double standard when he talks about her in his music, in the press and on his often errant social media channels.

“And I never say anything bad,” she tells the camera. “I never say anything negative. If I say, ‘I’m exhausted,’ I feel guilty about that. I am f–king exhausted! … It’s just always so intense. I don’t want to engage in a public feud with him.”

Elsewhere in the episode, the whole family shoots a fun music video in a roller rink set to Beyoncé’s “Cuff It,” inadvertently providing the first visuals set to any music from the pop icon’s latest album, Renaissance, and Khloe Kardashian finally reveals the name of her son — Tatum — who was born via surrogate last July.

