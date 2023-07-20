Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Refused Kanye West’s Demand She ‘Burn His Stuff’ After Divorce

Kim Kardashian is learning to hold on to the good stuff following her tumultuous divorce from Kanye West. In the Thursday (July 20) episode of The Kardashians, the 42-year-old reality star revealed that she is working on archiving the belongings of her ex-husband, even though the rapper previously requested she “burn his stuff” after their separation.

She shared the revelation on the day Kardashian’s divorce was finalized, which she spent organizing a warehouse of clothing and memorabilia commemorating Ye’s decades-long career. “I’ve kept every single Yeezy,” the Skims mogul said in a confessional. “For me, I think this is me holding on to the Kanye I know.”

“I’m really at peace with it,” she also said, noting she’d “never take back” any of the hardships she and Ye faced during their six-year marriage. “There’s so many amazing things that came out of my marriage and my divorce.”

Kardashian also explained that she’s holding Ye’s belongings close for the sake of their four children — 10-year-old North, 7-year-old Saint, 5-year-old Chicago and 4-year-old Psalm — in the hopes that they’ll appreciate having them to look back on in the future. “This is like my time capsule of the best times,” she told the cameras.

“The reality is life is really different and when you know it can never get back there, that’s what sucks and that’s what’s hard. But my kids will have the best memories and this will be the best tribute for them. I had the best dad in the entire world so I would never want to take that experience away from my kids.”

Also on Thursday’s episode, Kardashian also reflected on her whirlwind relationship with Pete Davidson, whom she dated for about nine months after meeting the comedian while hosting Saturday Night Live. “I definitely jumped into another relationship so fast,” she told sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. “I got my mind away from stuff and that’s not a way to run from things.”

“It’s better to deal,” she added. “Heal. Deal, heal and then feel.”