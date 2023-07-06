Kim Kardashian Falls Apart Over Kanye West’s Antisemitic Rants: ‘I’m So Angry, But I’m Also So Sad’

When Kanye West embarked on a tirade of antisemitic comments last year, Kim Kardashian remained quietly stoic. Hesitant to speak out against her ex-husband and the father of her children, she refrained from addressing the rapper by name and instead posted in support of the Jewish community — all while Ye continued his hate-speech crusade in interviews and on social media, losing his partnerships with seemingly every brand under the sun in the process.

But now, Hulu’s The Kardashians has revealed how Kardashian truly felt about the situation, showing her breaking down in tears on the latest episode. “It’s really confusing for me that it’s so different than the person that I married because that’s who I loved and that’s who I remember,” the mogul shared in the Thursday (July 6) installment, filmed last year. “I’ll do anything to get that person back.”

“I feel so bad for him,” she continued, sobbing next to her sister Khloé. “I don’t even think he feels bad for himself because I don’t even know if he knows how. I just feel so bad.”

The reality star also revealed that she hadn’t spoken to Ye throughout the controversy, fearing that “he’ll probably go off on me.” “I feel guilty that I posted something in support of the Jewish community, then people dropped him today,” she added. “Is that my fault? That I posted that? And did that push them? And I should have just kept quiet? But I’m vocal about everything else … I never know what to do.”

The SKIMS founder was married to West from 2014 to 2022, and the pair welcomed four kids together: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. While speaking on the “Donda” artist’s social downfall, Kim emphasized that her biggest concern was how Ye’s actions will affect their children.

“I’m so angry, but I’m also so sad,” she told the camera on the latest The Kardashians episode. “Your instinct wants to be like, ‘Wow, I can never talk to this person again,’ but then you think of your babies. I’m having a hard time figuring it out.”

“It’s such a helpless feeling because me watching Ye is like watching a car crash in slow motion,” Khloé added. “None of us share these antisemitic views. We think it’s gravely irresponsible. We’re all very aware of the following that Kanye has, and how his words can be used to rile people up.”