Kim Kardashian Stars in Sinister ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ Teaser

Outside of a few cameos, an SNL hosting stint, and her reality TV empire, Kim Kardashian has steered relatively clear of proper acting roles, until now. Today (July 20), the businesswoman and media personality appeared in the first official teaser for American Horror Story: Delicate.

Serving as the twelfth installment in Ryan Murphy’s beloved Emmy-winning horror anthology series, Delicate is also set to star Matt Czuchry, Emma Roberts, Cara Delevigne, and Emmy nominee Michaela Jaé Rodriguez. The new season will be based on Danielle Valentine’s upcoming novel Delicate Condition.

The chilling new teaser features Kardashian, Roberts, and Delevigne peering over fashionable sunglasses as their beauty shots are interspersed with clips of coven-evoking dancers, a highly stylized blue-white-red color palette, and a rocking cradle. In the final frame, Kim Kardashian stares into the camera as she rocks a baby in her arms. Soundtracked by a haunting rendition of “Rock-A-Bye Baby,” the new teaser appears to signal some heavy Rosemary’s Baby inspiration for American Horror Story’s upcoming season.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter this spring (April 19), show creator Ryan Murphy revealed that “this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done” and that Kardashian’s role would be “fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying.” Kim Kardashian is not the first media personality with a relatively sparse acting catalog to star in American Horror Story. In 2015, Lady Gaga nabbed her first leading role on television with her spooky turn as Elizabeth “The Countess” Johnson in American Horror Story: Hotel, which won her a Golden Globe. Gaga famously went on to carve out a successful film career for herself, earning a lead actress Academy Award nomination for her performance in 2018’s A Star Is Born.

There is currently no premiere date set for American Horror Story: Delicate, and production on the season has been halted due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.