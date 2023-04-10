Kim Kardashian Joins ‘American Horror Story’ Cast

Kim Kardashian is a reality star, entrepreneur and skincare mogul — and now she’s adding high-profile actress to her list.

The SKIMS founder is joining Emma Roberts in FX’s American Horror Story for its 12th season, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, the role she’ll take on was written specifically for her.

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” said AHS co-creator Ryan Murphy told the publication. “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

Filming for the new season is scheduled to begin in New York City later in April with a summer premiere currently scheduled, though Murphy and FX have yet to announce exact details.

Kardashian has had a number of appearances in shows like How I Met Your Mother, 2 Broke Girls and Paw Patrol, but the American Horror Story gig is her biggest role to date.

The star took to Instagram to tease the news, sharing a teaser clip featuring eerie music as the screen reads: “Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian are delicate.” She captioned the post with a blood drop emoji and eyes emoji.

See her post below.