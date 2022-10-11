Kim Cruse Scores Four-Chair Turn After ‘Amazing’ Blind Audition on ‘The Voice’

Kim Cruse is blessed with talent – and the right name. Following her blind audition on NBC’s The Voice, the singer and songwriter literally cruised into the next phase of the competition.

The 30-year-old Woodville, Texas native with pure soul in her voice gave a masterclass on stage, where others would flounder.

Performing “Best Part” by Daniel Caesar featuring H.E.R., Cruse showcased her arsenal of vocal weapons. Take your pick from her warm, earthy tones; the power; the control; and the good mind to choose a song perfectly suited to her skills, without over-singing for a moment.

John Legend turned first, and early. Then Camila Cabello. Gwen Stefani spun third, and Blake Shelton made it a full house.

“That was amazing,” Stefani remarked at the close. “That was so unbelievably pretty. I don’t even know how to talk after that.” Her talent, her God-given gift, the No Doubt singer remarked, is “insane.”

Then came the sales pitch. “I’ve lived your dream already, and playing the role as a coach and being able to share the things I’ve learned,” well, reckons Stefani, it could be a match made in heaven.

“What a magical, beautiful gift you have. Everything that was coming from you just felt natural, nothing was forced,” Legend enthused. “You should be on the finale of the show, you’re just so good.”

Cabello chimed in, “your tone is incredible, your choices were incredible, and I’ve love you to pick me as your coach.”

Shelton, a country star, bragged about his track record with artists from across the musical spectrum. “There is absolutely no reason why you can’t pick me as your coach, and win this freaking show.” He went on to admit he wasn’t familiar with the song and tried to use that to his advantage. It didn’t work.

Cruse had a tough decision to make, and she went with Legend.

Watch below.