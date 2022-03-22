Kid Cudi to Direct & Star in His Own Netflix Film ‘Teddy’

Kid Cudi is returning to the silver screen in a big way.

The star took to Instagram on Tuesday (Mar. 22) to reveal that he will be directing his first feature film, a Netflix project called Teddy, which he also wrote and will be starring in.

“This is a story I started writing in 2013 because I always wanted to write my own movie, so I said f–0 it and started doing it. (MESSAGE!),” he wrote in a heartfelt caption. “The road has been long, from it being a tv show for years to finally being a film. So it means so f—in much to finally be able to bring it to the screen next year, and I cant wait for u all to meet Teddy, his friends, his family and take a walk in his world for a bit.”

“If I could sum up what the movie is about in one sentence, id say this: It’s as if I took the song ‘Pursuit of Happiness’ and wrote a movie about it,” he continued. “I added a lot of my own personal struggles and experiences in it, so this film is very close to my heart. I know, that deep down, this movie will help people in the same ways my music has. Im continuing my mission. Now this is a comedy, but It wouldn’t be me if I didn’t sprinkle some real s— in there. Its trippy, its fun, its sad, its life.”

Among the star-studded production team for Teddy is Bron Studios and Cudi’s Mad Solar, as well as the Harder They Fall‘s Jay-Z, Jeymes Samuel, and James Lassiter.

