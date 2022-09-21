Kid Cudi Can’t Deal With Martin Scorsese’s High Praise For Movie He Co-Produced: ‘This Blows My Mind’

It’s always a bit nerve-wracking to step out of your comfortable lane and try something new. But when you succeed and get props from one of the world’s most respected masters of your secondary craft, well, that’s the icing on the gravy. That pretty much describes how Kid Cudi felt this week when cinema legend director Martin Scorsese heaped some high praise on a project the Lonely Stoner helped produce.

“I was enthralled, then disturbed, then so unsettled that I had trouble getting to sleep. But I couldn’t stop watching,” Scorsese said of the blood-soaked slasher flick Pearl, which was co-produced by Cudder’s Mad Solar company along with LeBron James’ BRON Creative and A24. According to SlashFilm, Scorsese, 79, could not get the movie directed by Ti West and starring Mia Goth out of his head, calling it “wild, mesmerizing” and “deeply — and I mean deeply — disturbing.”

Cudi was speechless at the praise, tweeting, “This blows my mind. Martin Scorsese loves a movie I produced. Wow. Mad Solar, we here now.” The rave A24 elicited from the Goodfellas director didn’t stop there, as Scorsese continued, “West and his muse and creative partner Mia Goth really know how to toy with their audience … before they plunge the knife into our chests and start twisting.”

It’s going to be a fulsome fall for Cudi’s Mad Solar, which is also behind the upcoming animated Netflix series based on the rapper’s forthcoming album, Entergalactic. The MC executive produced, wrote and stars in the series as well as providing the soundtrack for the show slated to premiere on Sept. 30.

Check out Cudi’s tweet below.