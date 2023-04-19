Kid Cudi Tapped to Star in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Spin-Off Series ‘Knuckles’: ‘It’s Lit’

Kid Cudi is adding more animated projects to his résumé, as Deadline announced he is set to star in Knuckles, the Paramount+ spin-off series of Sonic the Hedgehog.

The “Day ‘n’ Nite” rapper excitedly shared the news to his Instagram feed. “When life has more dreams for you to fulfill,” the artist captioned the post, adding, “its lit #knuckles @paramountplus.”

Over on Twitter, Cudi treated followers to a photo of his cat Sweets, who adorably cuddled up to a tiny Knuckles plushie, eyes half-open. “Sweets is happy and excited about the Knuckles show,” the 39-year-old wrote.

Per Deadline, Knuckles will take place between the events of the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movies and will follow the titular animated character on “a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior.” The series is scheduled to premiere on Paramount+ on Dec. 20, 2024.

While Cudi’s role in the show is still under wraps, Idris Elba — who previously voiced Knuckles in the Sonic movies — will reprise the role of the titular character. Tika Sumpter and Adam Pally will return as Maddie and Walt Whipple, respectively. Edi Patterson, Julian Barratt and Ellie Taylor flesh out the cast. Knuckles marks Cudi’s second animated credit, coming off Entergalactic, his 2022 animated special developed with Netflix.

See Cudi’s posts below.