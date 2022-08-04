×
Kevin Bacon & Jimmy Fallon Weather a Parody of Tears for Fears’ ‘Head Over Heels’: Watch

"I wanted to be with you alone/ And talk about the weather," the actor sings, before delivering a weather forecast.

First Drafts of Rock: "Head Over
First Drafts of Rock: "Head Over Heels" by Tears for Fears (w/ Kevin Bacon) | The Tonight Show Courtesy Photo

Kevin Bacon and Jimmy Fallon are rock stars now — or, at the very least, a Tears For Fears parody band. On the Wednesday night (Aug. 3) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the talk-show host and actor tried their hand at New Wave for the show’s First Drafts of Rock segment and parodied Tears for Fears’ 1985 hit “Head Over Heels.”

The video starts off with information about the seminal ’80s band and their classic track. Just before Bacon and Fallon launch into their meteorological interpretation of the track, a narrator says, “With iconic melodies and thoughtful lyrics, the track would live on as one of the great rock songs of all time. But America never heard its first draft — until now.”

Bacon and Fallon then appear in a hazy video accompanied by a backing band and wearing their hair in curls. The Footloose actor is first up to the mic and sings, “I wanted to be with you alone/ And talk about the weather/ There’s rain up in Seattle so if you’re going out/ You might need an umbrella.”

Fallon then comes in with an assist on the second verse, with even more weather-related lyrics: “Got a degree in meteorology/ To talk about the weather/ According to the dew point the humidity’s up/ As the temperatures climb/ That’s just, just, just summertime.”

The two then sing in unison a very different version of the song’s original chorus. “For the weather you can call Tears for Fears/ We’ll check the radar if the skies will be clear/ Warm front’s coming, so the clouds disappear/ With a gentle breeze, 80 degrees let’s, let’s, look at the four-day forecast/ four days forecast for days,” they sing with the charisma of the original.

“Head Over Heels” was released in 1985 as the second single from Tears for Fears’ sophomore album, Songs From the Big Chair. The track would go on to become a staple of the band’s discography, and spent a total of 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 3.

Check out Bacon and Fallon’s version of “Head Over Heels” — and revisit the original by Tears For Fears — below.

