Kesha Turns Rihanna’s ‘Umbrella’ Into a Glam Rock Anthem for ‘That’s My Jam’

Kesha the glam rocker! On the Monday (April 24) episode of That’s My Jam, the singer transformed her cover of Rihanna‘s “Umbrella” into a rollicking glam rock ballad.

The twist was part of the game show’s Musical Genre Challenge, but the “Raising Hell” singer handled it with aplomb, strutting across the stage as she belted out, “You have my heart/ And we’ll never be worlds apart/ Maybe in magazines/ But you’ll still be my star/ Baby, ’cause in the dark/ You can’t see shiny cars/ And that’s when you need me there/ With you I’ll always share” off the lead single to 2007’s Good Girl Gone Bad.

By the time she launched into the chorus, Kesha hyped up her fellow contestants — Renée Elise Goldsberry, Kenan Thompson and Big Boi — as she sang, “When the sun shines, we’ll shine together/ Told you I’ll be here forever/ Said I’ll always be your friend/ Took an oath, I’mma stick it out to the end/ Now that it’s raining more than ever/ Know that we’ll still have each other/ You can stand under my umbrella/ You can stand under my umbrella.”

Other recent episodes on season two of the NBC series — which was birthed from the popular musical segments on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — have included the likes of Simu Liu, Chlöe and Halle Bailey, Adam Lambert, Keke Palmer, Saweetie, Will.i.am, Chance the Rapper, French Montana, Quavo, Patti LaBelle, Billy Porter, Jason Derulo, Nicole Scherzinger and more.

Meanwhile, in March Kesha shared snippets of two new tracks titled “Fine Line” and “Eat the Acid” — the first new songs from upcoming album Gag Order, the follow-up to her 2020 set, High Road.

Watch Kesha glam up Rihanna’s “Umbrella” above.