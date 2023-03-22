Kelly Clarkson Throws It Back to 1986 to Cover a Janet Jackson Classic: Watch

Kelly Clarkson — or Ms. Clarkson, if you’re nasty — gave one of Janet Jackson‘s 1986 hits a shot for Wednesday’s (March 22) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show for its popular Kellyoke segment.

Backed by her band Y’all, Clarkson delivered a soulful rendition of “When I Think of You” and kept it largely close to the original version.

“I just get more attached to you/ When you hold me in your arms/ And squeeze me/ And you leave me making me blue,” the American Idol alum passionately sang before launching into the song’s infectious chorus. “It’s when I think of you, baby/ Nothing else seems to matter/ It’s when I think of you, baby/ All I think about is our love.”

“When I Think of You” was released as the third single from Jackson’s third studio album, Control. The track became Jackson’s third consecutive top five hit from the LP, as well as her first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100. The song crowned the chart for two weeks in 1986, and stayed on the chart for a total of 19 weeks.

Tracks by Jackson are popular choices for The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s opening Kellyoke segment. The Voice judge previously covered “What Have You Done for Me Lately,” “Escapade,” “Love Will Never Do” and “If” on previous seasons of the talk show.

Watch Clarkson perform “When I Think of You” for Kellyoke above.