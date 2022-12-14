Kelly Clarkson Gives Hawaiian Vacations to Her Entire Studio Audience: ‘This Is What Oprah Felt Like!’

Aloha! Kelly Clarkson got into the holiday spirit on the Wednesday (Dec. 14) of her Kelly Clarkson Show by giving everyone in the studio audience an all-expenses-paid trip to Hawaii.

With some help from Grumpy Elf, the talk-show host has been running viewers through her Holiday Gift Guide all week long, and the episode’s presents were all themed around the outdoors — from portable gas grills, cozy loungewear and backyard fire pits — all of which she also gifted the audience.

Then Clarkson finally introduced the Hawaiian vacation package courtesy of Outrigger Resorts and Hotels, though she couldn’t help toying with the audience in the process. She warned, “Now slow your roll, everybody, ’cause this ain’t Oprah’s Favorite Things, OK?

“So, everybody, you got excited about the last ones,” she continued, “but, umm … this is The Kelly Clarkson Show gift guide, so you’re all getting a Hawaiian vacation!”

As the ecstatic audience broke out into shrieks and cheers, Grumpy Elf revealed a giant card confirming they’d get three nights and four days for two at any of Outrigger’s many Hawaiian getaways. “I feel like this is what Oprah felt like — I like this feeling!” Clarkson quipped before shouting, “Mele Kalikimaka!”

During the episode, the three-time Grammy winner also performed her 2021 holiday track “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)” for the day’s Kellyoke number, and interviewed both Brendan Fraser and Sadie Sink.

Earlier this week, the eight-time coach on The Voice stopped by the NBC singing competition’s season 22 finale to sing a solo rendition of her Ariana Grande duet “Santa Can’t You Hear Me.”

Watch Clarkson give away vacations to Hawaii above, and perform her Kellyoke below.