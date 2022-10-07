Kelly Clarkson Delivers a Rollicking Rendition of a Trisha Yearwood Classic

Kelly Clarkson is back with another banger cover. On the Friday (Oct. 7) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the original American Idol winner delivered a rollicking take on the Trisha Yearwood classic “That’s What I Like About You” for her popular “Kellyoke” segment.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Kelly Clarkson Trisha Yearwood See latest videos, charts and news

Dressed in a colorful floral-print dress paired with a red belt, Clarkson swayed back and forth on stage while belting out powerful vocals for the country tune. As she hit a high note on the last line, “That’s what I like about you,” the studio audience stood up and applauded her rocking performance.

Fans also complimented Clarkson’s country cover in the comments on YouTube

“Please make a country album,” one fan urged Clarkson.

“What a fun country performance, and she was able to nail it, and that ending is amazing,” added another viewer. “I’m sure Trisha would love it.”

“That’s What I Like About You” was released as the third single off Yearwood’s 1991 self-titled debut album. The song peaked at No. 8 on the Hot Country Songs chart, where it spent a total of 20 weeks.

Clarkson released an EP full of covers titled Kellyoke on June 9. “Over 500 songs later, and we’re still not running out of amazing artists to pay tribute to,” Clarkson said in a press release at the time. “These songs have been some of my favorites. Thanks for singing along with me y’all!”

Watch Kelly Clarkson take on Trisha Yearwood’s “That’s What I Like About You” below: