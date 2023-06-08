Kelly Clarkson ‘Can’t Stop’ Herself From Delivering a Spicy Red Hot Chili Peppers Cover

Kelly Clarkson is becoming as synonymous with karaoke as she is with American Idol. The “My Life Would Suck Without You” singer treated her Kelly Clarkson Show studio audience to a gripping cover of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Can’t Stop” on Thursday (June 8). Wearing a frayed gray flannel over a black ankle-length dress, Kelly ripped through the rock band’s classic with all of her usual gusto and fervor, this time with house guitarist Jaco Caraco giving a small assist on vocals.

The original Red Hot Chili Peppers track peaked at No. 57 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in 2003, just one year after Clarkson made her Hot 100 debut with the No. 1 American Idol coronation song “A Moment Like This.”

This season of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the fourth installment of the Emmy-winning talk show, has featured a wide range of covers. Clarkson has treated audiences to her takes on songs such as Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” Lenny Kravitz’s “It Ain’t Over ’til It’s Over,” and Jazmine Sullivan’s “Pick Up Your Feelings.”

The Kellyoke series has already yielded one EP that reached No. 47 on Top Album Sales last year. While there hasn’t been much word on a sequel to that project, the “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” singer is readying the release of her 10th studio album. Titled Chemistry, the three-time Grammy-winner’s new record is due June 23. Preceded by the singles “Me,” “Mine,” “Favorite Kind of High” and the Steve Martin-featuring “I Hate Love,” Chemistry is primarily informed by her 2020 divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly Clarkson has earned three chart-toppers each on both the Hot 100 and the Billboard 200.

Watch Clarkson take on the RHCP classic above.