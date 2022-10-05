Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Feeling More Than ‘Good’ About This James Brown Cover

Kelly Clarkson is no stranger to covering hit tracks during each episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, and for her latest Kellyoke showcase, the powerhouse singer performed James Brown‘s “I Got You (I Feel Good).”

The Texas native kept the blues and funk sound in her cover of the hit single, from the Godfather of Soul’s 1964 Out of Sight album. The song peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1965.

You could hear the crowd cheering in the background as Clarkson showered them with powerful vocals during her performance. Fans were pleased with the singer’s rendition and flooded the video’s comment section to commend Clarkson for a job well done: “Wow, I love Kelly’s version. She’s got soul!!” “I always feel good after listening to a Kellyoke performance!” “Kelly can sing anything and make it sound amazing!” “Kelly always ALWAYS crushes it!” “This VOICE can do no wrong.”

Kellyoke has become such a popular segment of the singer’s show that she even turned it into an EP released in June, on which she covers Linda Ronstadt’s “Blue Bayou,” The Weeknd’s “Call Out My Name,” Whitney Houston’s “Queen of the Night” and more. “Picking just six was near-impossible, but these songs have been some of my favorites,” Clarkson explained in a press release of the recording. “Thanks for singing along with me y’all!”

Clarkson took home her third consecutive Daytime Emmy for outstanding entertainment talk show host in June, along with her second win for outstanding entertainment talk show for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Watch Clarkson’s take on “I Got You” below: