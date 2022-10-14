Kelly Clarkson Slows It Down for Alec Benjamin ‘Kellyoke’ Cover: Watch

Kelly Clarkson kicked off the Friday (Oct. 14) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show with a beautiful and mellow rendition of Alec Benjamin‘s 2018 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Let Me Down Slowly,” featuring Alessia Cara, for “Kellyoke.”

The American Idol winner looked stunning under blue lights, rocking a black T-shirt, cheetah-print skirt and black boots while singing her heart out with her piano player in the background.

“Could you find a way to let me down slowly?” Clarkson sang. “A little sympathy, I hope you can show me/ If you wanna go, then I’ll be so lonely/ If you’re leavin’, baby, let me down slowly.”

Clarkson earned a standing ovation from her impressed crowd for her powerhouse vocals on the cover.

“Let Me Down Slowly” appeared on Benjamin’s 2018 mixtape Narrate for You and is the singer/songwriter’s lone Hot 100 hit, peaking at No. 79. The Arizona native said the song illustrates his first relationship. “I wanted to talk about one moment where I felt especially vulnerable, which is something I don’t think a lot of people talk about,” he told Billboard in 2018.

Benjamin collaborated with Cara after the songstress said she liked the song on Twitter. “I sent her my phone number. I said, ‘Want to do a verse?’ Two days later, she sent me a voice memo she recorded at home,” Benjamin said. “You can record her voice on an iPhone and it sounds as good as anything. She added a lot of really cool harmonies, and her perspective brought new meaning to the song.”

Watch Clarkson’s “Let Me Down Slowly” cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show below.