Kelly Clarkson Responds to Toxic Workplace Allegations from Talk Show Staffers

Kelly Clarkson is addressing allegations of a toxic work environment on her talk show.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host shared a statement through social media on Friday night (May 12) following a Rolling Stone report that claims the daytime program’s producers “overworked” and “underpaid” crew members. Employees also alleged that working on the show was traumatizing to their mental health.

“In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I’ve always led with my heart and what I believed to be right,” Clarkson began her statement. “I love my team at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on this show is unacceptable.”

She continued, “I have always been, and will continue to be, committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment at The Kelly Clarkson Show. As we prepare for a move to the East Coast, I am more committed than ever to ensuring that not only our team that is moving, but also our new team in NY, is comprised of the best and kindest in the business.”

The Rolling Stone article, published Friday (May 12), includes anonymous complaints from one current and 10 former The Kelly Clarkson Show staffers. “I remember going up on the roof of the stage to cry, being like, ‘Oh, my gosh, what am I doing? Why am I putting myself through this?’” a former employee said. Other complaints were aimed at the show’s executive producer Alex Duda, whom one previous staffer called a “monster.”

Employees noted that Clarkson herself is “fantastic” and “has no clue how unhappy her staff is.” A staff member said that the singer has “no clue how unhappy her staff is.”

Clarkson said in her statement that moving forward, The Kelly Clarkson show “will include leadership training for all of the senior staff, including myself. There is always room to grow and ensure we are all being/becoming the best version of ourselves in any business. Especially when it comes to leadership, to ensure that any notion of toxicity is eradicated.”

