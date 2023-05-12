Keith Urban to Return to ‘American Idol’ as Season 21 Finale Mentor: Exclusive

Keith Urban is heading back to American Idol. The country superstar, who served as an Idol judge from seasons 12 to 15, is returning to the singing competition show as a mentor for the season finale on Sunday (May 21).

The “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer will guide the top three contestants through their performances, leading up to one of them getting the American Idol crown. Urban will also perform his 2022 hit “Wild Hearts” on the Idol stage during the three-hour finale, with other performers to be announced soon.

At the time of publication, 18-year-old Hawaii native Iam Tongi, 20-year-old Georgia native Megan Danielle, 18-year-old Mississippi native Colin Stough, 24-year-old New Yorker Wé Ani and 19-year-old Mississippian Zachariah Smith are in the top five. On Sunday night’s (May 14) episode, the top three will be revealed.

“If you come on the show, you’re part of the American Idol alumni. You are part of our history. This show has changed lives in so many different ways,” executive producer and showrunner Megan Michaels Wolflick recently told Billboard. “I think American Idol is now like the NFL, where people train their [whole] lives to come on the show. It’s now bigger than a TV show. It’s something you can aspire to be a part of — young singers are born every day.”

Catch the American Idol finale, featuring celebrity mentor Keith Urban, on Sunday (May 21) at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.