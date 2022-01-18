Katy Perry to Perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ This Month

Katy Perry is seen, outside Louis Vuitton Parfum hosts dinner at Fondation Louis Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022, on July 5, 2021 in Paris.

Katy Perry will perform on Saturday Night Live later this month, the show announced Tuesday (Jan. 18).

The multiplatinum pop superstar will join first-time host Willem Dafoe, who recently reprised his role of Green Goblin/ Norman Osborn in the 2021 blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home, on the Jan. 29-dated episode. This marks Perry’s fourth time performing on the show following her stints in 2010, 2013 and 2017.

But before she takes over Studio 8H for the late-night sketch comedy series, she’s been taking over The Theatre at Resorts World resort and casino for her first-ever Las Vegas residency, “Katy Perry:PLAY.” The global phenomenon also recently notched her fourth top 10 hit on Billboard‘s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart with her latest club banger “When I’m Gone,” alongside DJ Alesso.

“Live from New York, it’s PLAY,” Perry wrote on Twitter while sharing the classic corkboard SNL post with her and Dafoe’s names pinned to it. “Can’t wait to bring my slice of Sin City to the Big Apple (and ur [TV]).”

Live from New York, it’s 🍄PLAY🍄 Can’t wait to bring my slice of Sin City to the Big Apple🍎 (and ur 📺) @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/6BCJDsmWtd — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 18, 2022

The Italian rock band Måneskin will make their SNL debut as the Jan. 22-dated show’s musical guest, which will be hosted by former SNL cast member, actor and comedian Will Forte.

SNL airs Saturdays on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. Every season of SNL is currently available to stream on Peacock.

See SNL‘s official announcement below.