Katy Perry Wants Lizzo to Be an ‘American Idol’ Judge

Time for some more girl power on the American Idol judges panel.

Katy Perry took part in Buzzfeed Celeb‘s popular Puppy Interview segment, where she answered a bunch of questions all while playing with the cutest puppies you’ve ever seen.

In response to what the most challenging part of being an American Idol judge is, the “Roar” singer said, “Probably being a woman and having a strong opinion,” before winking at the camera.

She continued, “I also think that what’s really challenging is only one person wins this contest. I would say that the top 20 are all superstars and I would never want to sing after them because they can sing better than all of us.”

However, Perry had a great idea to fix that “being a woman” challenge she mentioned earlier — having Lizzo join the judges panel. “I’d like Lizzo to come and join American Idol. This is an invitation from me, Katy Perry,” she said. “Lizzo, I’m asking you to join the panel. I’m feeling a little outnumbered on the testosterone. I could really use some bold, honest, hot takes.”

The “California Girls” singer has been a judge on American Idol alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie since season 16, which aired back in 2018.

Watch her full puppy interview below.